Moby’s “going away for awhile,” cancels book tour in light of Natalie Portman controversy

Moby

Moby has officially canceled himself over Natalie Portman.

Due to the controversy stemming from his depiction of his relationship with Natalie Portman in his new memoir, Then It Fell Apart, Moby has canceled his upcoming UK book tour. In a note posted to Instragram, the electronica artist added he planned on “going away for awhile” and again apologized to anyone he misrepresented in his book.



A post on Moby’s website states that he “is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future.” Tickets for the planned UK and Ireland tour stops will be refunded at the point of purchase. Moby is also offering to send signed bookplates to anyone who bought tickets to the engagements.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Moby took responsibility for how this controversy has played out. “I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault,” he wrote. “I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999. There is obviously no one else to blame but me.”

The decision to cancel his speaking events and withdraw from social media comes four days after Moby finally apologized to Portman. In a series of posts, he expressed regret for how “inconsiderate” he was in both his presentation of his interactions with the actress 20 years ago (when she was 18 and he was 33) and his response to her reaction.

After Portman characterized her interactions with the older musician as “inappropriate” and “creepy,” Moby initially got defensive. “I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me (to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too),” he wrote on social media, “but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history.”

He later backtracked, apologizing to everyone he wrote about in Then It Fell Apart (in between publicizing his animal rights and conservation efforts.). Regarding Portman specifically, he acknowledged that “given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully…”

Read Moby’s latest full statement below.