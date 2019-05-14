Menu
Mogwai announce US summer tour

Summer outing includes dates in Austin, Denver, Salt Lake City, and beyond

on May 14, 2019, 10:15am
Mogwai, photo by Antony Cook

Post-rock veterans Mogwai have lined up a US tour for late summer.

After playing European festivals like Rock Werchter in Belgium and Spain’s Mad Cool, Mogwai are due to travel stateside in August. Phoenix, Houston, Austin, and Dallas are part of their new round of dates, as are Denver, Salt Lake City, and Sacramento. The Scottish outfit is also marked down for a set at Psycho Las Vegas. Papa M will serve as opener for the upcoming dates.

(Buy: Tickets to Mogwai’s Upcoming US Tour)

Mogwai’s last release came in the form of 2018’s KIN, their first-ever feature film soundtrack. Their last proper full-length album, Every Country’s Sun, dropped in 2017.

Consult the band’s tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17th, and can be purchased here.

Mogwai 2018 Tour Dates:
06/23 – Tblisi, GE @ Tbilisi Open Air
06/27 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Herouville Saint-Clair, FR @ Festival Beauregard
07/07 – Ile Du Gaou, FR @ Pointu Festival
07/11-13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool
07/19 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
08/08-12 – Sardinia, IT @ The Boaty Weekender
08/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
08/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
08/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $
08/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater $
08/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $
08/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s $
08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall $
08/26 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall $
08/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall $
08/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades $

$ = w/ Papa M

Revisit KIN track “Donuts”:

