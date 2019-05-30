David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, and Dana Gould join Shudder’s Creepshow series

David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, and Dana Gould

Shudder found more blood.

As Deadline reports, stars David Arquette, Dana Gould, and Tricia Helfer have joined the cast of its forthcoming TV series adaptation of Stephen King and George A. Romero’s Creepshow.



Arquette will star in “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler”, which will be directed by original Creepshow assistant director and composer John Harrison. Written by John Skipp and Dori Miller, the story follows a number of evil town leaders who get a taste of their own medicine.

Helfer will star in “Lydia Layne’s Better Half”, one of two episodes directed by Roxanne Benjamin. Written by Harrison, the story centers around a powerful woman whose life turns upside down after denying a promotion to her protégée and lover.

Gould, however, will star in Benjamin’s other episode, “Skincrawlers”, which was written by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford. That story dabbles in a little body horror as a man finds a miraculous weight loss cure that obviously has some treacherous side effects.

“Part of what makes Creepshow fun is getting a chance to work with some terrific actors who also love the genre,” showrunner Greg Nicotero said. “It adds that level of excitement when we get to share our collective love for horror in this fashion. David and I have worked together before and Dana Gould might be my equal in terms of all things horror. Then bring Tricia into the mix and Creepshow just shines. Getting to watch her exude power, grace and intensity in a story I wrote can’t be matched.”

The three stars join a star-studded roster that already includes Adrienne Barbeau, who starred in the original film, Breaking Bad‘s Giancarlo Esposito, and Saw villain Tobin Bell.

As previously reported, Nicotero will be adapting King’s Night Shift story “Gray Matter”. Other authors include King’s son Joe Hill (“By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain”), Josh Malerman (“The House of the Head”), Joe, Kasey, and Keith Lansdale (“The Companion”), Christopher Buehlman (“The Man in the Suitcase”), Bruce Jones (“All Hallows Eve”), John Esposito (“Night of the Paw”), and Rob Schrab (“Bad Wolf Down”).

In addition to Harrison, Benjamin, and Nicotero, a number of other talented directors have been confirmed, specifically David Bruckner (The Ritual), the aforementioned Rob Schrab (Ghosted, Community), and, yes, legendary SFX mastermind Tom Savini.

The series is expected to bow later this year. In the meantime, stay tuned to The Losers’ Club, our Stephen King podcast, which will undoubtedly discuss this development and many more in the months to come. In the past, they’ve covered both Creepshow films.

