Morrissey has released his new covers album, California Son. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Out on shelves via the singer’s own Etienne imprint, the new LP finds Moz reimagining classics by Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, and Dionne Warwick. The Smiths frontman also offers new spins on Carly Simon, Buffy Sainte Marie, Phil Ochs, Roy Orbison, and more.



Although a solo effort, Morrissey brought in numerous collaborators in Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, and Broken Social Scene member Ariel Engle. Petra Haden, Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant, and LP also contribute to the 12-track record.

California Son comes amidst controversy concerning Morrissey’s political views. During a performance on The Tonight Show earlier this month, the English singer wore a pin supporting right-wing, extremist political party For Britain. The founder of the party, infamous anti-Islam activist Anne Marie Waters, later thanked Moz for spreading the word. All the recent For Britain publicity has led Spillers Records, the world’s oldest record store, to ban all of Morrissey’s music.

California Son, the follow-up to Morrissey’s 2017 album of original music, Low in High School, will be supported with a North American summer tour with Interpol.

California Son Artwork:

California Son Tracklist:

01. Morning Starship (Jobriath) [feat. Ed Droste]

02. Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow (Joni Mitchell) [feat. Ariel Engle]

03. Only a Pawn in Their Game (Bob Dylan) [feat. Petra Haden]

04. Suffer the Little Children (Buffy Sainte-Marie)

05. Days of Decisions (Phil Ochs) [feat. Sameer Gadhia]

06. It’s Over (Roy Orbison) [feat. LP]

07. Wedding Bell Blues (The Fifth Dimension) [feat. Billie Joe Armstrong and Lydia Night]

08. Loneliness Remembers What Happiness Forgets (Dionne Warwick)

09. Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett)

10. When You Close Your Eyes (Carly Simon) [feat. Petra Haden]

11. Lenny’s Tune (Tim Hardin)

12. Some Say I Got Devil (Melanie)