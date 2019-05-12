Morrissey performs The Smiths’ “I Won’t Share You” live for the first time: Watch

Morrissey

In a first for Morrissey, the former Smiths singer managed to go an entire week without canceling a concert. Yesterday marked the conclusion of Moz’s seven-date Broadway residency at New York’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater, and fans who took the risk and purchased tickets to see the notoriously sickly frontman were rewarded with a few rare performances.

Most notably, Morrissey performed The Smiths song “I Won’t Share You” for the first time ever. He also dusted off his solo hit, “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get” after 15 years, and brought back The Smiths’ “Girl Afraid” for the first time in 35 years. Watch fan-captured footage of the various performances below.



Morrissey is due to return to the road this fall when he hits the road with Interpol. Get your tickets here… if you dare.