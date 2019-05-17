Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Morrissey covers Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s “Lady Willpower”: Stream

The track comes just days after The Smiths singer's controversial Tonight Show appearance

by
on May 17, 2019, 10:03am
1 comment
image

5 Things You Didn't Know

image

The National's Best Cover Songs

image

Gang of Four Discuss Upcoming

image

Paul McCartney's Top 5 Non

image

Tour Stop - Massive Attack,

 

Morrissey has shared another piece of his upcoming covers album, California Son.

After covering “Morning Starship” with Ed Droste and “Wedding Bell Blues” with Billie Joe Armstrong, Moz goes it alone on his rendition of “Lady Willpower”. The track was originally written by Jerry Fuller and released by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap back in 1968.

(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)

Take a listen below via its flowery lyric video.

“Lady Willpower” comes just days after The Smiths singer turned in a controversial appearance on The Tonight Show. Morrissey performed “Morning Starship” while wearing a pin supporting For Britain, a right-wing political party in the UK known for its anti-Muslim sentiments.

California Son arrives May 24th. Although he recently postponed what would have been his first Canadian tour in a decade, he is still scheduled to hit the road this fall with Interpol. Grab your tickets here.

Previous Story
Masta Killa plays chess with GZA, talks Wu-Tang origins in Of Mics and Men bonus clip: Watch
Next Story
slowthai drops debut album Nothing Great About Britain: Stream
1 comment