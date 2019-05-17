Morrissey covers Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s “Lady Willpower”: Stream

Morrissey has shared another piece of his upcoming covers album, California Son.

After covering “Morning Starship” with Ed Droste and “Wedding Bell Blues” with Billie Joe Armstrong, Moz goes it alone on his rendition of “Lady Willpower”. The track was originally written by Jerry Fuller and released by Gary Puckett & The Union Gap back in 1968.



(Read: Ranking: Every Song by The Smiths from Worst to Best)

Take a listen below via its flowery lyric video.

“Lady Willpower” comes just days after The Smiths singer turned in a controversial appearance on The Tonight Show. Morrissey performed “Morning Starship” while wearing a pin supporting For Britain, a right-wing political party in the UK known for its anti-Muslim sentiments.

California Son arrives May 24th. Although he recently postponed what would have been his first Canadian tour in a decade, he is still scheduled to hit the road this fall with Interpol. Grab your tickets here.