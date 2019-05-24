Morrissey issues bizarre, rambling statement: “Because This is Who I Am”

oldest-record-store-bans-morrissey-music-spillers-politics

Morrissey has said stupid shit for a while now, but a recent appearance on Fallon has led to increased scrutiny over his support of For Britain, a far-right political party which advocates for the eradication of Muslims from the UK. Days after Morrissey wore a For Britain pin on Fallon, the world’s oldest record store announced it would no longer sell his music. Meanwhile, the Liverpool-based transit company Merseyrail has pulled promotional material for the singer’s new covers album, California Son.

Now, Morrissey has responded to the criticism in a bizarre, rambling post titled, “Because This is Who I Am.” The Smiths frontman begins innocently enough with words of thanks to BBC Radio 2. However, he quickly goes on to berate the UK’s print media:



“I am sorry [their] contorted interpretation of who and what I am has gone all wrong. In these days when most people are afraid to even whisper, the print media write as if someone is coming to get them. This aching nervousness brings on the vengeful and paranoid. Inventing Britain’s doomsday is the preoccupation of the tabloids, and they can hate you for having lived.

From there, he proceeds to issue a sort-of call to arms, and a very melodramatic one at that. Over the course of a single 205-word sentence, Moz calls for “the prosperity of free speech” and “eradication of totalitarian control”, rebukes “Soviet Britain” and “disingenuous media cluelessness”, and demands people cease eating meat:

I straighten up, and my position is one of hope. The march backwards is over, and life has begun again. With voice extended to breaking point, I call for the prosperity of free speech; the eradication of totalitarian control; I call for diversity of opinion; I call for the total abolition of the abattoir; I call for peace, above all; I call for civil society; I call for a so-far unknowable end to brutalities; “No” to Soviet Britain; prayers not to gods but to forces; an end to disingenuous media cluelessness; the people have the power; hatred and beheadings belong in the furnace of history; music might still be your only friend; for every shade and persuasion … we shall always be alongside each other – everyone’s culture of value; no more fashionable outrage; cows are friends to humans – don’t kill them; beware of those who write in headlines; moral fiber means holding on … to your friends; give up on inferior arguments; God gave you your life to enjoy – you will cry for your life in years to come … death always answers back; do not be a nobody; you have survived this far in order to make the remainder peaceful and funny; your very survival proves that you have a right; ignore the cold eyes of fascism; your life is Art.”

For all those words, Morrissey’s statement makes no specific mention of Islam or his support of For Britain. So, instead, we’ll leave you with a transcript of his past comments mocking the accent of London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan. Because that’s who he is.