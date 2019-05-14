Menu
Music Midtown 2019: Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend to headline Atlanta festival

The lineup also boasts Panic! At the Disco, Lizzo, Tash Sultana, Kali Uchis, and more

on May 14, 2019, 10:37am
Billie Eilish at Coachella 2019, photo by Debi Del Grande

Atlanta’s Music Midtown has unveiled its 2019 lineup. The annual two-day festival returns to Piedmont Park from September 14th-15th.

This year’s lineup is led by Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, and Panic! At the Disco. Other notable acts include Lizzo, Tash Sultana, Kali Uchis, Banks, Lil Yachty, MÖ, Local Natives, Faye Webster, and The Coathangers, among others.

Tickets to Music Midtown go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. EST. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

Music Midtown 2019 lineup

