Drake at a Raptors vs Bucks NBA game

It’s hard to believe Drake finds time to make music when his full-time job is seemingly acting as an assistant coach to the Toronto Raptors.

The Canadian rapper is no stranger to self-inflated inspirational speeches. When it comes to hyping up his favorite basketball team courtside, though, Drake tends to go a bit overboard. During this year’s Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, his heckling was so over-the-top that Bucks coach Mike Budenholder called him out. Drake gave Raptors players face-to-face pep talks as they walked to their bench, and even gave Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage mid-game.



To reinforce fan boundaries, the NBA spoke to the Raptors during this year’s Eastern Conference finals about Drake’s actions on the sidelines, reports ESPN. It’s not the first time he’s been warned. Last year, the NBA condoned Drake over the “use of bad language” during a confrontation with then-Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins.

This new warning arrives before the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Rappers. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he’s “not worried about Drake.” Point guard Stephen Curry thinks Drake’s antics are entertaining. “I know it’s a tricky situation with him being right there on the court, but at the end of the day, he’s having fun,” said Curry. “You can’t hate on nobody having fun.”

Perhaps the best take comes from Klay Thompson, the Warriors’ shooting guard. “Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No, but I like him as a musician,” Thompson said during a press conference. “He’s extremely talented. But I will definitely skip the song if I don’t like it. If it’s one of his soft R&B songs, I’ll skip it because I’m in kill mode right now trying to get these four games.”

The NBA Finals begin tonight at 9 p.m. EST. The Toronto Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors, and somewhere courtside Drake will be losing his mind per routine.