NBA Youngboy involved in Miami shootout, girlfriend injured: Report

Youngboy Never Broke Again

Baton Rouge rapper Youngboy Never Broke Again was involved in a shootout in Miami ahead of his Rolling Loud Festival performance on Sunday. A number of individuals have been arrested, with some reports claiming the 19-year-old Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was detained after his set at the hip-hop music festival.

Details are still coming together about the incident, which took place around 1:40 in the afternoon on the road in front of the Trump International Beach Resort. What we do know is one individual, identified as 43-year-old Mohammad Jradi, was killed by a stray bullet. Jradi was at work at a Hertz Rental Car across Collins Avenue when he was struck in the head and died. The distance from where the shooting took place to where Jradi was hit suggests to police that a weapon “of some power” was involved in the incident. “Several” firearms were confiscated by police at the scene.



Another victim was apparently Gaulden’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Kay Marie. Marie reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to her upper arm. She was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

A five-year-old boy who was on vacation with his family was also struck by a stray bullet. Thankfully, the child was only grazed and was able to be treated and released on the scene.

Police are still working out exactly who was at the center of the shooting and how events unfolded. However, some local news outlets have reported that the incident erupted from a dispute between NBA Youngboy’s entourage and that of Tee Grizzley. Though the pair once collaborated on a track called “Hard Body”, they apparently had a falling out over money.

Tee Grizzley, aka 25-year-old Terry Wallace Sanchez Jr., was also a performer at Rolling Loud on Sunday. On Monday, he posted an Instagram picture of himself onstage at the festival holding a water gun with the caption, “I told @rollingloud I’m not performing if I can’t bring my gun in 🐻💦.”

As of now, it is unconfirmed by police whether or not Sanchez had any involvement in the shooting. Officials are also investigating another shooting that took place on the nearby William Lehman Causeway and are looking into whether there’s any connection.

The shooting is another low point in what was a troubling weekend for Rolling Loud. On Friday, false reports of an active shooter on the festival grounds at the Hard Rock Stadium led to pandemonium, with several festival-goers injured in the resulting stampede towards the exits. Although the show eventually went on as scheduled, Lil Wayne did not end up performing; he pulled out at the last minute in protest of a mandatory police checkpoint at the entrance to the grounds. Meanwhile, Kodak Black was arrested on federal weapons charges ahead of his set on Saturday.