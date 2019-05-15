NCT 127 perform “Superhuman” on Corden: Watch

NCT 127 on Corden

With BTS dominating the K-pop conversation, NCT 127 are doing everything they can to push into the American mainstream. Just one day after releasing their new album, Awaken, they announced an EP, We Are Superhuman, during an appearance on Good Morning America. On Tuesday night, in the midst of their first North American tour, the boyband made their late night debut on Corden.

As to be expected, NCT 127 staged a highly choreographed rendition of “Superhuman”, the lead single to We Are Superhuman. Additionally, following the lead of BLACKPINK, the boys participated in Corden’s wacky game of “Flinch”. Watch both clips below.



Ahead of last night’s appearance on Corden, NCT 127 released a cinematic video for “Highway to Heaven”, which you can watch below.

We Are Superhuman is due out May 24th through Capitol Music Group. NCT 127 still have a few North American dates left on their tour, so check for tickets here.