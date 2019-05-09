Ne-Hi announce breakup, share three-song farewell EP titled XYZ*

NE-HI

It’s been six years since Ne-Hi formed, but as of today, the garage rock quartet born from Chicago’s DIY scene is calling it quits.

Members Alex Otake, James Weir, Jason Balla, and Mikey Wells formed the band back in 2013 and quickly found their way as a lively onstage act. The band released two full-lengths, 2014’s self-titled LP and 2017’s OFFERS, as well as a handful of singles.



Ne-Hi took to social media to spread the news of their breakup. “We just want to say THANK YOU to everyone for the incredible support we’ve gotten from day one,” the band writes. “From starting in the basement of Animal Kingdom to Pitchfork and beyond this whole journey has been better than we ever could have imagined.” See the full message below.

To celebrate their end, Ne-Hi also announced a brand new EP, XYZ, which is already available to stream. The EP includes three tracks: “Exit Stations”, “Money”, and “Highways”.

XYZ sees Ne-Hi entering a slightly more new wave era to wave goodbye from. “Exit Stations” recalls ‘80s-era Tom Petty while slow burning “Money” and the skittering “Highways” feel on par with the Chicago band’s usual poppy DIY sound. You can listen to it below via Bandcamp while mourning the band’s end.