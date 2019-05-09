Ne-Hi announce breakup, share three-song farewell EP titled XYZ*

It’s been six years since Ne-Hi formed, but as of today, the garage rock quartet born from Chicago’s DIY scene is calling it quits.
Members Alex Otake, James Weir, Jason Balla, and Mikey Wells formed the band back in 2013 and quickly found their way as a lively onstage act. The band released two full-lengths, 2014’s self-titled LP and 2017’s OFFERS, as well as a handful of singles.
Ne-Hi took to social media to spread the news of their breakup. “We just want to say THANK YOU to everyone for the incredible support we’ve gotten from day one,” the band writes. “From starting in the basement of Animal Kingdom to Pitchfork and beyond this whole journey has been better than we ever could have imagined.” See the full message below.
Hey Everyone, today we released a 3 song EP called “XYZ”, which is now streaming everywhere. This will also be the last piece of music from NE-HI, as we’re calling it a day on this project. ***** First and foremost, we just want to say THANK YOU to everyone for the incredible support we’ve gotten from day one. From starting in the basement of Animal Kingdom to Pitchfork and beyond this whole journey has been better than we ever could have imagined. THANK YOU to every person that let four smelly dudes crash on their couch, every band that we’ve ever toured with, every venue we’ve played, every auto mechanic that laughed when we pulled our turquoise van in their garage, every person in the music industry we’ve worked with especially David Viecelli, Alex Kadvan, Marisa Brown, Shannin Porter, Grand Jury, etc. The entire CHICAGO MUSIC SCENE, The Empty Bottle and the endless love and support that this incredible city has not only offered to us but to all young people trying to live out their dreams. Everyone that spent anytime listening to our music. All of our friends and family that have spent so much time over the past 5-6 years supporting this ride. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives! We love you all. ****** Big S/O to everyone who helped us work on this EP that we really hope you all enjoy. The incredible Joshua Wells for producing “Exit Stations”. Bill Skibbe, Brian Fox, & the whole family at Key Club for “Highways”. Doug Malone at Jamdek. Sima & Liam Cunningham at Foxhall. & of course our longtime engineer who has had such a vital role in shaping our sound, Dave Vettraino, who produced “Money”. Artwork by the inimitable Bill Connors. ******* We still have shirts and records on the very cheap at our website (nehiband.com/store) if you want anything ✌️ **** On to the next chapter in life and music. Love y’all so much!
To celebrate their end, Ne-Hi also announced a brand new EP, XYZ, which is already available to stream. The EP includes three tracks: “Exit Stations”, “Money”, and “Highways”.
XYZ sees Ne-Hi entering a slightly more new wave era to wave goodbye from. “Exit Stations” recalls ‘80s-era Tom Petty while slow burning “Money” and the skittering “Highways” feel on par with the Chicago band’s usual poppy DIY sound. You can listen to it below via Bandcamp while mourning the band’s end.