Netflix plans to “fight” proposed abortion laws in Georgia

Netflix

Earlier this month, Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most restrictive abortion bills in the country.

The law plans to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, when many women are still unaware of being pregnant at all. While hardly the first bill of its nature to rise through state governments in recent weeks, it’s drawing ire from a substantial number of producers and filmmakers who use the state’s myriad sound stages and lucrative tax credits for their productions.



Already, multiple productions, including an upcoming Amazon series, have pulled out of the state over the controversial law, which is currently being contested in court. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has weighed in on the ongoing legal and political battle.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” CEO Ted Sarandos commented. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

So far, Netflix is the first major production company to publicly remark on the Georgia law. The company films several of its original titles in the state, including their banner series Stranger Things.

As of publication, over 50 other productions are still reportedly scheduled to continue in Georgia, although several have made similar commitments to legal aid.