Miley Cyrus announces new record, due out next week

Miley Cyrus at BBC 1's Big Weekend

Get ready for new music from Miley Cyrus.

The Younger Now pop singer used her set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday to preview her next project. After kicking off the show by performing her Mark Ronson collaboration “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”, Cyrus proceeded to debut three new cuts: “Mother’s Nature”, “Catitude”, and “Dream”. Cyrus reportedly told the crowd that the music comes from a new record due out next week.



Cyrus’ website has also been updated with a message teasing “She Is Coming 5/30” along with a clock counting down to the date in question. Some fan forums suggest the project is a six-track EP called She, but this has yet to be confirmed.

In the meantime, watch footage of “Mother’s Nature”, “Catitude”, and “Dream” as debuted at Big Weekend. During her set, she also teamed up with Charli XCX for a duet of “We Can’t Stop”.

Miley singing her New Song pic.twitter.com/7uzVhqib7K — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyFontesCom) May 25, 2019