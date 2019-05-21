Meet Charles Manson in new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Watch

Damon Herriman as Charles Manson in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Audiences got an initial look at Quentin Tarantino’s highly anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when the first trailer dropped a few months ago. That preview was all about setting the atmosphere for the auteur filmmaker’s ninth movie, but the latest preview does more to paint the plot.

The story follows one-time movie star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) finding himself at the nadir of his career. With his trust stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) at his side, he tries to make the leap onto the small screen with a Western tv show. Just as he’s finding his footing again in front of the camera, however, the latest Hollywood starlet, Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in right next door. That’s when Booth finds himself intrigued by the young actress and her close friend — Charles Manson (Damon Herriman).



See how it all pans out in the newly revealed Red Band trailer below.

There’s even more star-power in the picture than mentioned above: Damian Lewis plays Steve McQueen, Dakota Fanning portrays Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, and Emile Hirsch has a role as Tate’s friend Jay Sebring. Also part of the impressive cast are Kurt Russell, Bruce Dern, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, James Marsden, Clifton Collins Jr., Timothy Olyphant, Scoot McNairy, Zoë Bell, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond, Julia Butters, and the late Luke Perry.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens in theaters on July 26th.