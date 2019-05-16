New Order announce new live album, share live version of “Sub-culture”: Stream

New Order, photo by Warren Jackson

Two summers ago, New Order took the stage at Manchester’s Old Granada Studios for a special five-night residency. Part of the Manchester International Festival, the intimate sets were dubbed “∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes..” and saw New Order reimagine songs from their extensive catalog, including their last album, 2015’s Music Complete. The band’s performances were accompanied by mesmerizing visuals from MoMA and Tate Britain exhibitor Liam Gillick.

For those that weren’t in attendance, the unique run of shows has been captured for a new live album due out this summer. Also titled ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.., it features a total of 18 tracks recorded at New Order’s July 13th, 2017 concert. Included are “Times Change”, “Dream Attack”, “Bizarre Love”, and “Your Silent Face”, among many others, all reworked with the help of a 12-piece synthesizer ensemble and composer/arranger/conductor Joe Duddell.



The forthcoming album also features their New Order’s live cover of “Disorder” originally by Joy Division, who happened to make their television debut at the same Old Granada Studios. Three additional tracks recorded over the course of their residency also made it onto the LP.

As an early look at this album, the new wave icons have shared a live version of 1985 Low-Life single “Sub-culture”. Take a listen below.

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. officially hits shelves on July 12th via Mute and will be available digitally, as a double CD, and as a triple vinyl edition. The latter product will boast transparent red, green and blue LPs, alongside a 24-page booklet. Pre-orders have already begun.

New Order are scheduled to play a number of festivals this summer, such as Rock Werchter in Belgium, as well as headlining gigs in Athens, Dublin, Berlin, and Paris. Find tickets to their upcoming shows here.

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes.. Tracklist:

01. Times Change (Live at MIF)

02. Who’s Joe (Live at MIF)

03. Dream Attack (Live at MIF)

04. Disorder (Live at MIF)

05. Ultraviolence (Live at MIF)

06. In A Lonely Place (Live at MIF)

07. All Day Long (Live at MIF)

08. Shellshock (Live at MIF)

09. Guilt Is A Useless Emotion (Live at MIF)

10. Sub-culture (Live at MIF)

11. Bizarre Love Triangle (Live at MIF)

12. Vanishing Point (Live at MIF)

13. Plastic (Live at MIF)

14. Your Silent Face (Live at MIF)

15. Decades (Live at MIF)

16. Elegia (Live at MIF)

17. Heart & Soul (Live at MIF)

18. Behind Closed Doors (Live at MIF)

Check out fan-caught footage from one of their Manchester International Festival performances.