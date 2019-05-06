Nick Cave announces 2019 “Conversations” tour dates in North America

Nick Cave will once again bring his “Conversations” tour back to North America. The dates follow his recently announced European jaunt for the summer, finding the Bad Seeds frontman making his way Stateside come autumn, which is admittedly a far more fitting time for the singer.
For context, each night trades between intimate Q&A discussions with his fans and a range of performances at the piano. He’s described the event as an “exercise in connectivity.”
Consult the tour dates below, and grab tickets here.
Currently, the Bad Seeds are working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Skeleton Tree, which Cave has called “amazing” and his wife has stated, “They are his Fever Songs.” In related news, he’s also announced a series of orchestral gigs with pal Warren Ellis.
Busy dude.
Nick Cave “Conversations” 2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Friedrich-Ebert-Halle
05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
05/16 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tonhalle
05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Koncerthus
05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncertsalen
05/24 – Luxembourg, LU @ Philharmonie
05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw
05/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg – Grote Zaal
05/29 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
06/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Wales Millennium Centre
06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall
06/19 – London, UK @ Barbican
06/20 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall Edinburgh
06/23 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One
06/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall
06/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Eventim Olympia
06/28 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall
09/20 – The Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC
09/23 – New York, NY @ Town Hall
09/25 – Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre
09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Eglise Du Saint-Jean-Baptiste
09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Convocation Hall
09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/10 – New Westminster, BC @ Massey Theatre
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall