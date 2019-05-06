Nick Cave announces 2019 “Conversations” tour dates in North America

Nick Cave, photo by Ben Kaye

Nick Cave will once again bring his “Conversations” tour back to North America. The dates follow his recently announced European jaunt for the summer, finding the Bad Seeds frontman making his way Stateside come autumn, which is admittedly a far more fitting time for the singer.

For context, each night trades between intimate Q&A discussions with his fans and a range of performances at the piano. He’s described the event as an “exercise in connectivity.”



Consult the tour dates below, and grab tickets here.

Currently, the Bad Seeds are working on a follow-up to 2016’s The Skeleton Tree, which Cave has called “amazing” and his wife has stated, “They are his Fever Songs.” In related news, he’s also announced a series of orchestral gigs with pal Warren Ellis.

Busy dude.

Nick Cave “Conversations” 2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Friedrich-Ebert-Halle

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

05/16 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Tonhalle

05/19 – Oslo, NO @ Koncerthus

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Koncertsalen

05/24 – Luxembourg, LU @ Philharmonie

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw

05/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoliredenburg – Grote Zaal

05/29 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

06/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Wales Millennium Centre

06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Symphony Hall

06/19 – London, UK @ Barbican

06/20 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

06/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall Edinburgh

06/23 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage One

06/25 – Nottingham, UK @ Royal Concert Hall

06/26 – Liverpool, UK @ Eventim Olympia

06/28 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall

09/20 – The Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

09/23 – New York, NY @ Town Hall

09/25 – Cambridge, MA @ Sanders Theatre

09/27 – Montreal, QC @ Eglise Du Saint-Jean-Baptiste

09/28 – Toronto, ON @ Convocation Hall

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/10 – New Westminster, BC @ Massey Theatre

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Davies Symphony Hall

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall