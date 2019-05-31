Nico Segal and Nate Fox’s Intellexual drop virtual-reality video for “Popstar”: Watch

Intellexual, photo by Kay Ibrahim

Last month, The Social Experiment’s Nico Segal and Nate Fox unveiled their debut self-titled album under the banner Intellexual. Now, the duo have released a captivating music video for the track “Popstar”, which was captured in 360 degrees to create a virtual-reality experience.

Entitled “Popstar: Reflections — An Immersive Music Video”, the visualizer follows a young couple after a fight, reminiscing about happier times and exploring different outcomes. Visually, the clip is bold, and the virtual space is fun to explore. Throughout, multiple story arcs simultaneously interweave, and unexpected visual tricks, such as slight delays in the reflections of mirrors, compel multiple watches.



The spellbinding video was created with immersive entertainment agency, Fever Content, using mirrors, time-lapses, and in-camera techniques. As Fox noted in a statement, “Fever Content produced an incredibly beautiful piece of art with this video… They came to us with an ambitious creative plan, and we couldn’t be happier with how it turned out.”

You can explore Intellexual’s music video for “Popstar” below or by using commercial VR head-mounted displays. The band has also launched custom “Popstar” filters on Snapchat and Instagram that allow users to create their own fractured self-portraits.

Outside of Intellexual, Segal recently appeared on Jamila Woods’ excellent new album, LEGACY! LEGACY!. The trumpeter also joined the Chicago singer on CBS This Morning for a take on “Baldwin”.