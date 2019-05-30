Nina Simone’s childhood home to be restored, daughter Lisa to perform benefit concert

Lisa Simone, photo by Philip Ducap

Legendary soul singer Nina Simone’s childhood home in Tryon, North Carolina was designated a National Treasure last year. With the residence where the iconic artist was born in 1933 now set to be restored, a weekend-long celebration has been announced to benefit the campaign.

To be held at Raleigh’s North Carolina Museum of Art on August 16th-18th, the event will be highlighted by a performance from Simone’s daughter, Lisa. Lisa Simone, a jazz musician known for her roles on Broadway (The Lion King, Rent, Aida), will perform a tribute concert of her mother’s music alongside The Tribe Jazz Orchestra with director Lenora Helm Hammonds.



Other scheduled events include a screening of the Emmy-winning Netflix documentary What Happened, Miss Simone?, a master class taught by Hammonds, a conversation with Lisa Simone, and a dance performance from choreography Tommy DeFrantz and his SLIPPAGE @ Duke troupe.

The goal is to raise funds and awareness for the restoration of Nina Simone’s birthplace. The home has fallen into disrepair after being vacant for years. Now that it’s a designated National Treasure, the National Trust is working to restore and preserve the building prior while they “identify a new use for it in collaboration with the home’s owners.”

More information on Nina Simone Weekend can be found at the NCMA website, as well as Come Hear NC.

Simone’s 1964 single “Mississippi Goddam” was recently added to the Library of Congress. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.