Noah Centineo fulfills dreams of every ’80s kid and says he’s playing He-Man

Noah Centineo

Every ’80s kid dreamed of being He-Man, but that’s now a reality for Noah Centineo.

On Tuesday, the hunky star of To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Perfect Date, and Elizabeth Banks’ forthcoming Charlie’s Angels sequel/reboot confirmed the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



“Yes, yeah, yeah, yeah,” he stressed when Fallon pressed him on the rumors, adding with joke: “I have an affinity for being in my underwear, I don’t know what it is… Yeah, I’m very excited. It’s quite an opportunity.”

As previously reported, Sony has tapped legendary Men in Black: International writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway to pen the screenplay for its reboot of Masters of the Universe with Mumblecore directors Adam and Aaron Nee attached.

The story itself revolves around Prince Adam, who can transform into, you guessed it, He-Man. His powers become the last hope for Eternia, a far away, magical land that’s being threatened by the almighty Skeletor. Spooky.

Currently, the film is slated for a December 2020 release. Watch Centineo’s full interview on The Tonight Show below and try to restrain yourself from imagining him wielding giant swords and wearing very little.