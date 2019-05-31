Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

We’re just two weeks away from the release of Black Star Dancing, the new EP from Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds. The 5-track 12-inch drops June 14th and is being previewed today with a new song titled “Rattling Rose”.

“She got the soul of a bird/ She got a heart of gold/ She can make it rain in the color field/ She’s a rattling rose,” Gallagher opens the track, his voice steadily riding its driving rhythm.



(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

The alt rock group’s previous single, “Black Star Dancing”, pulled from ’80s greats like David Bowie and U2. “Rattling Rose”, however, takes a cue from a much more left-field source in… Slipknot? Gallagher explained in a statement,

“It manages to combine the influences of Chris Rea, Chris De Burgh, Mike and the Mechanics, and Slipknot FFS!!! I may have eaten too many gummy bears recently… anyway it’s ‘jolly good’ … not my words but the words of David Cameron who literally did the hokey cokey at Soho Farmhouse when he heard it.”

Hear the latest from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for yourself below.

Black Star Dancing follows Gallagher’s 2017 LP, Who Built the Moon?. This summer, fans can see Gallagher on tour with Smashing Pumpkins. Grab your tickets here.

Meanwhile, his brother Liam is teasing a new single of his own. Yesterday, he previewed a track called “Shockwave” via a ghetto blaster. The song is reportedly officially due out on June 7th and may come from an upcoming album called WHY ME? WHY NOT.