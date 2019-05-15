Noname reveals the title of her new album: Factory Baby

Noname, photo by Caroline Daniel

Noname began teasing her next album as soon as the New Year hit. It was literally January 1st when she dropped “Song 31”, her first track since breaking out with her debut studio full-length, Room 25. Then after three more months of silence, she shared “Song 32” in April. Now, the she’s taken things a step further by officially revealing the title of her forthcoming record: Factory Baby.

The Chicago MC revealed the news in a social media post accompanied by a black-and-white portrait. Unfortunately, there’s really no other information, which fits Noname’s M.O. of very slowly teasing fans.



Hopefully we have more to report on soon, including that rumored collaborative effort with Smino and Saba. In the meantime, you can catch Noname this summer on tour and at festivals like Governors Ball, MO POP, and — get this — Newport Folk Festival. Find tickets to all her shows here.