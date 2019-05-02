Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

NYC intersection permanently renamed Sesame Street

To commemorate the show's 50th anniversary

by
on May 02, 2019, 2:40pm
0 comments
NYC intersection name Sesame Street 63rd street broadway
NYC Sesame Street renaming ceremony

Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street? Actually, now I can.

On Wednesday, New York City officially named the intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway after the beloved educational children’s program. The site, which is the headquarters of the Sesame Workshop offices, was given the special honor in commemoration of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary.

“Fifty years of making people’s lives better,” NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said at the jubilant event, per NBC, “fifty years of having people believe in themselves.” Mayor de Blasio was joined by Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, as well as Sesame Street characters Big Bird, Elmo, Ernie, and Cookie Monster.

(Read: The Top 25 TV Shows of 2018)

“It’s remarkable, Americans don’t like old things. We are in a disposable society so that fact this show has carried on (is) very unique,” said Sonia Manzano, who played the show’s Maria character for more than four decades.

On Twitter, Councilwoman Rosenthal wrote, “Sesame Street has brought joy & learning to countless children of every background.”

In 2009, the same intersection was designated Sesame Street — but only temporarily. Wednesday’s ceremony has made the naming permanent. Here’s hoping Chance the Rapper stops by soon.

Check out video footage and photos from the heartwarming event.

sesame street nyc map intersection NYC intersection permanently renamed Sesame Street

Previous Story
Burger King looks to encourage mental health awareness with “Unhappy Meals”
No comments