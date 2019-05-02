NYC intersection permanently renamed Sesame Street

NYC Sesame Street renaming ceremony

Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street? Actually, now I can.

On Wednesday, New York City officially named the intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway after the beloved educational children’s program. The site, which is the headquarters of the Sesame Workshop offices, was given the special honor in commemoration of Sesame Street’s 50th anniversary.



“Fifty years of making people’s lives better,” NYC mayor Bill de Blasio said at the jubilant event, per NBC, “fifty years of having people believe in themselves.” Mayor de Blasio was joined by Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal, as well as Sesame Street characters Big Bird, Elmo, Ernie, and Cookie Monster.

“It’s remarkable, Americans don’t like old things. We are in a disposable society so that fact this show has carried on (is) very unique,” said Sonia Manzano, who played the show’s Maria character for more than four decades.

On Twitter, Councilwoman Rosenthal wrote, “Sesame Street has brought joy & learning to countless children of every background.”

In 2009, the same intersection was designated Sesame Street — but only temporarily. Wednesday’s ceremony has made the naming permanent. Here’s hoping Chance the Rapper stops by soon.

Check out video footage and photos from the heartwarming event.

Join us at the NEW Sesame Street — "A place where people, birds, monsters all live in perfect harmony.” https://t.co/C4a9BxvDZy — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 1, 2019

In honor of our 50th anniversary the City of New York named 63rd Street & Broadway “Sesame Street” today! Thank you to @NYCMayor, @HelenRosenthal, the residents of 63rd Street, & everyone else who helped with this incredible honor. #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/IAev0bDDDg — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

63rd Street and Broadway in New York City is officially renamed Sesame Street! #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/NigDmMAEEc — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

Absolutely delighted that a block of W. 63rd Street was officially co-named @sesamestreet this morning! @NYCMayor de Blasio and I were also thrilled to celebrate Sesame Street's 50th anniversary! Sesame Street has brought joy & learning to countless children of every background. pic.twitter.com/1Tj7uo6rIO — Helen Rosenthal (@HelenRosenthal) May 1, 2019

Waze can really get you to Sesame Street! To celebrate their 50th anniversary, @sesamestreet has become an actual street in NYC. Thanks to our Map Editors, you can search on Waze to drive there. #WazetoSesame #ThisismyStreet pic.twitter.com/r1vAsjaoXM — waze (@waze) May 1, 2019