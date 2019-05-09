Open Mike Eagle asks Lizzo for “Extra Consent” on new song and video: Watch

Open Mike Eagle and Lizzo in the "Extra Consent" video

The New Negroes is a new Comedy Centra series from rapper Open Mike Eagle and comedian Baron Vaughn. Along with socially aware stand-up sets, the variety show features a new musical collaboration each week.

Previously, we saw OME link up with MF DOOM (“Police Myself”), Danny Brown (“Unfiltered”), and Phonte (“Woke as Me”). This week’s installment has now brought together OME and the R&B goddess Lizzo for a new song called “Extra Consent”.

(Read: 10 Female Rappers You Should Definitely Know About)

As its title suggests, the offering is all about the importance of receiving permission when it comes to sexual relations. OME talked further about the track and Lizzo’s contributions in a statement:

“It was amazing working with Lizzo on this song. She brought an incredible visceral energy to balance my cerebral approach to the subject matter. When I brought her the song I asked her to respond to my verse with whatever her real reaction would be if she were in that situation. It was very important to me to have a strong female voice to provide perspective on this song given that historically women have been the gender group most affected by the notion of clarity around consent. Apologies in advance to anyone for whom this is a sensitive subject.”

Check out the video for “Extra Consent”, in which OME presents Lizzo with an actual contract of consent.

The new episode of New Negroes airs Friday, May 10th.

As for Lizzo, she recently expanded her tour in support of the near-flawless Cuz I Love You. Grab your tickets here.