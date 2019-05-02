Open Mike Eagle and Phonte battle to be the bigger SJW in “Woke as Me” video: Watch

Open Mike Eagle, Phonte, and the Lucas Brothers

Rapper Open Mike Eagle and comedian Baron Vaughn recently launched their new Comedy Central variety show The New Negroes. Each episode features multiple stand-up sets as well as a new original song and music video from OME and a special music guest. This week, the rapper has teamed with Phonte on a new single “Woke as Me”.

Following up prior show collaborations with Danny Brown and MF Doom, “Woke as Me” finds OME and Phonte competing to be the most “woke.” The video opens with a brief skit about Beyoncé conspiracy theories, with Phonte advocating that the Lemonade singer is actually a shape-shifter. Stationed in a barbershop getting hair cuts, the two hip-hop artists then launch into their collaboration, which finds them expertly riffing on political correctness and cancel culture.



Throughout the video, comedian duo The Lucas Brothers play a Mortal Kombat-esque arcade game. Hilariously, the two comics choose between various “woke” characters — such as campus crusaders, yoga moms, and junior professors– to battle. Watch the satirical clip below.