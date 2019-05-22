Opeth announce new album In Cauda Venenum

Opeth, photo by Stuart Wood

Swedish progressive metal titans Opeth have unveiled details of their new album, which is titled In Cauda Venenum, and will arrive this fall via Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

In Cauda Venenum marks Opeth’s 13th album overall and follow-up to 2016’s Sorceress. The new LP was recorded at Park Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, and will be released in two versions, one in English and another in Swedish.



An exact release date has not been announced yet for In Cauda Venenum, but the band promises that “various physical and digital formats will be available and additional details will be announced in the coming months.”

The album artwork, created by Travis Smith, and tracklist can be seen below, while Opeth’s upcoming tour dates can be found here. The band has a number of summer and fall European and Australian dates on its itinerary, with the only U.S. show scheduled so far a headlining gig at the Psycho Las Vegas festival in August. More dates are expected to be announced shortly.

In Cauda Venenum Artwork:

In Cauda Venenum Tracklist:

01. Livet’s Trädgård / Garden Of Earthly Delights (Intro)

02. Svekets Prins / Dignity

03. Hjärtat Vet Vad Handen Gör / Heart In Hand

04. De Närmast Sörjande / Next Of Kin

05. Minnets Yta / Lovelorn Crime

06. Charlatan

07. Ingen Sanning Är Allas / Universal Truth

08. Banemannen / The Garroter

09. Kontinuerlig Drift / Continuum

10. Allting Tar Slut / All Things Will Pass