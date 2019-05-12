OutKast reunite to celebrate Big Boi’s son’s high school graduation

As collaborators for more than a quarter of a century, Big Boi and André 3000’s relationship extends far beyond just making music. The pair first met at the age of 16 and have remained close friends ever since — even when their work together in OutKast fizzled out. Case in point: this weekend André was on hand for the high school graduation of Big Boi’s son, Cross Paton.

Big Boi shared a photo of himself with Cross and André to Instagram. In another post, Big Boi wrote, “It’s been 1 hell of a journey , raising 3 Kids , private school to College Degrees , never woulda thought this Rap Shit would have brought me here , To God be the Glory , #ThanksJesus Let’s Go Cross ! @crosspatton!”



Cross is set to attend the University of Oregon on a football scholarship. As for Big Boi, he has a few festival appearances confirmed for this summer, including at BottleRock Napa Valley and Float Fest. Uncle André, meanwhile, is coming off the release of his latest feature film role in High Life. He also recently contributed to Anderson .Paak’s album Ventura.