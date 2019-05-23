Ozzy Osbourne using CBD oil to combat pain of recent injuries

Ozzy Osbourne // Photo by David Brendan Hall

It ‘s been a rough year for Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was set to tour extensively this year as part of his “No More Tours 2” trek, but illness and injury forced the postponement of all 2019 dates.

First, an upper respiratory infection that led to pneumonia nixed all of his winter and spring European and Australian dates, and then a fall at home postponed all of his summer North American tour dates.



Now, in a new interview with Loose Women (watch below), Ozzy’s wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, says the metal legend is using CBD oil derived from cannabis to combat the pain of his injuries sustained during his fall, when he dislodged metal rods that were inserted into his body after a ATV accident years ago.

“He’s had a really tough year, really,” began Sharon. “It started off with flu, which went to bronchitis, which went to pneumonia. He was hospitalized, came out, he was well on the road to recovery, and he gets up in the middle of the night to go to the loo for his… and on the way back, he tripped up on the carpet that was under our bed and fell against the corner of the night table, which is made of mirror.”

She added, “[He’s in] terrible pain, and his pain is, he’s not good at being at home. He wants to be back on the road, back on his tour, back with his band, and he’s pining. Really, the challenge is not his injuries, it’s his state of mind to keep him positive and working.”

When the host asked Sharon if she was worried about Ozzy getting hooked on painkillers, given his history of addiction, she answered, “He’s off all of that. He had to have it after he was operated on the last time. But now for pain, he has that CBD oil —whatever it’s called — and he’s dealing with it that way.”

As previously reported, Ozzy’s European and North American tours have both been rescheduled for 2020. Pick up tickets to Ozzy’s 2020 concerts here.