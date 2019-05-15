Passion Pit and Galantis collaborate on new single “I FOUND U”: Stream

Passion Pit, photo by ​Philip Cosores

Over the last few years, Michael Angelakos has slowed down on Passion Pit. The group’s last new music was 2017’s Tremendous Sea of Love, with the frontman announcing a few months later that he was going on hiatus. Though they toured in 2018, Angelakos has been open about his bipolar disorder and that much of their return to the road stemmed from his need to make money to afford healthcare. It seems the band is back on a positive track, however, as in the midst of celebrating the 10th anniversary of Manners, Passion Pit has returned with their first new music in two years.

The new single, titled “I FOUND U”, finds the band collaborating with Galantis, the Swedish electronic duo of Christian Karlsson (also of Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw. The track offers up Passion Pit’s characteristically triumphant and beat-forward sound, leaning heavily into the more sugary-sweet side of things. However, the track contrasts this with darker lyrics that frankly discuss Angelakos’ journey over the last few years. “Just look how bad these last few years were to me/ They brought me lower than you’d ever believe/ No light to look up to,” he sings in the opening bars. Still, the song finds optimism, as Angelakos later sings out, “Just think how long we were both living in fear/ Can you remember how it even would feel/ Now we’ve finally broke through?”



Listen to “I FOUDN U” below.

Passion Pit is currently on the road for a special Manners anniversary tour. Check out the tour dates before they wrap later this month and find tickets here.