Pelican share new song “Cold Hope”, announce craft beer and more tour dates: Stream

Pelican, photo by Marfa Capodanno

Chicago instrumental metal act Pelican have shared “Cold Hope”, the latest track from their forthcoming album Nighttime Stories, due out June 7th via Southern Lord. Additionally, the band has announced more tour dates in support of the album, including a European jaunt this fall, and a new beer collaboration with microbrewery Metropolitan. The expanded tour itinerary is below.

As its title implies, “Cold Hope” is an icy crusher, instantly reaching peak volume as the band delicately peel back the layers, the song progressing through winding passages of lead guitar and chugging breakdowns, eventually opening up into more melodic territory. The track maintains the urgency heard on previous single “Midnight and Mescaline”.



To celebrate the occasion, the band teamed with Chicago brewery Metropolitan for a new “bière de garde” (“beer for keeping”), also called Cold Hope.

“Both Pelican and Metropolitan have somewhat limited scopes due to aesthetic limitations we’ve self-imposed: Pelican will always be a niche enterprise because we play instrumental metal; Metropolitan’s brewing output is limited due to the fact that they only brew lagers, which take much longer to brew than ales and therefore tie up the capacity of their equipment,” guitarist Trevor de Brauw said in a press release.

He added: “Thus, both of us are pursuing a very specific aesthetic/artistic mission and creating a legacy rather than doing things that might be more immediately profitable.”

Those in the Chicago area can try the beer and get an advance listen of Nighttime Stories as the band and brewery will host an album listening and beer release party at 7 p.m. on May 30th at the Metropolitan Taproom.

Tickets for Pelican’s upcoming dates are available here.

Pelican North American Summer Tour Dates with Cloakroom:

06/20 – Ferndale, MI @ Loving Touch *

06/21 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

06/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar de Ritz

06/23 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

06/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar #

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle #

06/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Café

06/28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club

06/29 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

* = with Greet Death

# = with Planning for Burial

^ = with Young Widows

Pelican Fall European Tour Dates:

09/13 — Tolono, IL @ Loose Cobra

09/14 — Columbus, OH @ The Shrunken Head

09/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/16 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

10/05 — Nijmegen, NL @ Soulcrusher Fest

10/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

10/07 — Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

10/08 — Prague, CZ @ Futurum

10/09 — Munich, DE @ Feierwerk

10/10 — Milan, IT @ Legend Club

10/11 — Athens, GR @ Fuzz Club

10/12 — Barcelona, ES @ AM Fest

10/13 — Porto, PT @ Amplifest

10/15 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/16 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/17 — Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

10/18 — Birmingham, UK @ Asylum

10/19 — Antwerp, BE @ Desertfest