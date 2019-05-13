Phantogram announce 2019 North American tour

Phantogram, photo by Charles Reagan Hackleman

Phantogram have been relatively quiet in the years since releasing their aptly-titled third album, Three. They dropped their single “Someday” alongside a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday” last year, and have popped up for the occasional concert or festival appearance. After hibernating through the winter, the band is reactivating this summer for a full North American tour.

Kicking off in Reno, Nevada on August 16th, the 25-date trek will take the band to Denver, Kansas City, Madison, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, and Phoenix. It all leads up to a return to NV for Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful festival. Canadian duo Bob Moses are set to open most of the shows.

Pre-sale through the band’s website begins tomorrow, May 14th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale launching Friday the 17th at the same time. You can then check for tickets here, and peep the full schedule below.

Phantogram 2019 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 12th Birthday Celebration

07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

08/17 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series *

08/18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

08/20 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre *

08/22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s *

08/23 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live! *

08/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

08/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

08/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

08/31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

09/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/06 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *

09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

09/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *

09/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *

09/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

* = w/ Bob Moses