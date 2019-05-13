Phantogram announce 2019 North American tour

Phantogram have been relatively quiet in the years since releasing their aptly-titled third album, Three. They dropped their single “Someday” alongside a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday” last year, and have popped up for the occasional concert or festival appearance. After hibernating through the winter, the band is reactivating this summer for a full North American tour.
Kicking off in Reno, Nevada on August 16th, the 25-date trek will take the band to Denver, Kansas City, Madison, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Birmingham, Dallas, and Phoenix. It all leads up to a return to NV for Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful festival. Canadian duo Bob Moses are set to open most of the shows.
Pre-sale through the band’s website begins tomorrow, May 14th, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale launching Friday the 17th at the same time. You can then check for tickets here, and peep the full schedule below.
Phantogram 2019 Tour Dates:
06/02 – Camden, NJ @ Radio 104.5 12th Birthday Celebration
07/19 – Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/16 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *
08/17 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series *
08/18 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
08/20 – Bellvue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre *
08/22 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Cove at Harrah’s *
08/23 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live! *
08/25 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *
08/27 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
08/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *
08/29 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
08/30 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *
08/31 – Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
09/03 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
09/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/06 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem *
09/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
09/10 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company *
09/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory *
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s *
09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *
09/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *
09/20-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
* = w/ Bob Moses