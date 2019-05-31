Menu
Phantogram return with new song “Into Happiness”: Stream

New music comes ahead of the duo's summer tour

on May 31, 2019, 10:02am
Phantogram Into Happiness New Song Stream Floria Sigismondi
Phantogram, photo by Floria Sigismondi

Phantogram are back with just their second new, original song in three years. Following 2016’s Three, the duo dropped the charity single “Someday” alongside a cover of Sparklehorse’s “Saturday”. Now, ahead of their upcoming tour, the electropop outfit has shared a track called “Into Happiness”.

The song’s report of percussion calls to mind Miike Snow, while the lyrics demonstrate Phantogram’s personal growth from Three. While that previous album came out of the wake of tragedy and loss, this new track finds the band singing, “Everything is clearer now/ Things are getting better/ How could I have been so blind?” Of course, the specter of what was lost is still there in lines like, “Wish you were here/ You’d make it perfect.”

Take a listen to “Into Happiness” below.

In a note on Instagram, Phantogram promised to bring “Into Happiness” “and maybe a handful more” new songs on the road with them during their forthcoming summer tour. Get tickets to those shows here.

