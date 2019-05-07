Phantom Planet return with “Balisong”, their first new song in over a decade: Stream

Phantom Planet

Phantom Planet have returned for good.

Earlier this year, the California rockers reunited in Los Angeles for a secret show. They then followed that secret show by announcing that they would appear at Hanson’s forthcoming Hop Jam in Tulsa, Oklahoma this month. Now, they’ve confirmed they’re officially reunited 25 years after first forming, and are once again working with producer Tony Berg to record their follow-up to 2008’s Raise the Dead.



“Tony has always been a big proponent of my song-writing and he’s probably one of the only people whose opinion I trust,” said singer-songwriter Alex Greenwald, adding: “Every Phantom Planet record has been an experiment. I’m sure this one will be no different.” You can find out now as the band’s already unloaded a new single in “Balisong”, which you can stream below.

Of the song, which Greenwald told Billboard deals with his obsession with a butterfly knife, he added: “It’s something that is really easily concealed but with the right know-how can be easily pulled out and is sharp as hell. I just went down the rabbit hole with that and the band loved the song and it was one of the first ones we did.”

In addition to all of these big announcements, they’ve also secured a handful of new tour dates — beginning tonight! Yes, the band will take the stage at San Diego’s The Casbah this evening, where they’ll test and debut all sorts of new material. They’ll following that up in the days ahead with similar intimate shows in local haunts ahead of their Hop Jam appearance.

Phantom Planet 2019 Tour Dates:

05/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

05/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Hop Jam Festival