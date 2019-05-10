Phil Collins announces B-sides and remixes compilations

Phil Collins has spent the last few years meticulously revisiting his catalog. Last year, he delivered his career-spanning collaborations box set Plays Well With Others, and he recently released remastered expanded editions for all eight of his solo records. Now, he’s expanding upon those expansions with a pair of new digital-only compilations, Other Sides and Remixed Sides.

Both collections will only be available for streaming or digital download beginning May 31st. Other Sides will feature 18 demos and B-sides from between 1981 and 2003, including early versions of “In the Air Tonight” and “Another Day in Paradise”, appearing under its original title “Homeless”. All of the tracks are making their digital debut with Other Sides, and none featured on the recent album reissues.

Remixed Sides, meanwhile, is pretty self-explanatory; the 18-track comp includes a number of extended takes, including multiple versions of “In the Air Tonight”, “Hang in Long Enough”, and “Wear My Hat”. Classics like “Sussudio” and “Take Me Home” also appear.

As previews of the new releases, you can stream “The Man with the Horn” from Other and “The Roof Is Leaking” (Nicka’s Stella Polaris Interpretation) from Remixed below.

Collins will head out on the US leg of his “Still Not Dead Yet Tour” this fall, and you can get tickets Tickets to Phil Collins’ Upcoming US Tour. In the meantime, check out the album art and tracklists for Other Sides and Remixed Sides below.

Other Sides Artwork:

Other Sides Tracklist:

01. In The Air Tonight (Demo)

02. I Missed Again (Demo)

03. If Leaving Me Is Easy (Demo)

04. The Man With The Horn

05. I Like The Way

06. Big Noise (Instrumental)

07. Homeless (Another Day In Paradise Demo)

08. Lionel (Do You Remember? Demo)

09. Broadway Chorus (Something Happened On The Way To Heaven Home Demo)

10. Around The World In 80 Presets

11. Rad Dudeski

12. Don’t Call Me Ashley

13. Both Sides Of The Demo (Early Demo)

14. Everyday (Early Demo)

15. For A Friend

16. Stevie’s Blues (There’s A Place For Us Instrumental)

17. It’s Everywhere

18. Tears Of A Clown (Wake Up Call 2003 Version)

Remixed Sides Artwork:

Remixed Sides Tracklist:

01. In The Air Tonight (Ben Liebrand Extended Version)

02. In The Air Tonight (’88 Remix)

03. Easy Lover (Extended Dance Remix)

04. Take Me Home (Extended Remix)

05. Sussudio (Extended Remix)

06. Who Said I Would (Extended Remix)

07. Only You And I Know (Extended Remix)

08. Don’t Lose My Number (Extended Remix)

09. One More Night (Extended Remix)

10. The Roof Is Leaking (Nicka’s Stella Polaris Interpretation)

11. Medley Mega Mix: Sussudio/Don’t Lost My Number/You Can’t Hurry Love

12. Something Happened On The Way To Heaven (One World Remix)

13. Hang In Long Enough (Pettibone 12 Mix)

14. Hang In Long Enough (Pettibone Dub Mix)

15. Hang In Long Enough (Pop Club Mix)

16. Hang In Long Enough (Dub 1)

17. Wear My Hat (Hat Dance Mix)

18. Wear My Hat (Wear My Dub)