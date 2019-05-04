Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason awarded CBE for five decades of music

Nick Mason, photo courtesy of Saucerful of Secrets

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason is now officially a part of British history.

This week, the veteran 75-year-old musician was awarded Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his outstanding work in music that spans more than five decades.



Although he initially joked that he “got the long service medal,” Mason later humbly added, “It’s quite extraordinary, because you never have a sense of that time passing.”

Prince William awarded the medal to Mason, and the two even had a chat together, as he told The Independent: “What was quite nice was I’ve met him very briefly before and one thing we do share is flying helicopters.”

(Ranking: Every Pink Floyd Album from Worst to Best)

Mason, who has amassed an eclectic collection of priceless automobiles, admitted: “Cars are my thing, originally when they told me I’d got this award they said it’s for music – I thought they were going to say it’s for services to the used car trade.”

Over the years, Mason has continued to drum behind the kit with his own outfit Saucerful Of Secrets. Last month, he reunited with former bandmate Roger Waters in Brooklyn for a performance of “Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun”.

In related news, Robert Smith could care less about any of this shit.