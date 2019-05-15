PJ Harvey premieres new song “The Crowded Cell”: Stream

PJ Harvey, photo by Ben Kaye

As of late, the great PJ Harvey has been lending his talents to a variety of film and theatrical projects. Last year, she contributed a new song called “An Acre of Land” to the British thriller, Dark River, and earlier this year, she scored a stage production of All About Eve. Now, she’s composed music for a new four-part drama series from English filmmaker Shane Meadows called The Virtues.

Included within Harvey’s score is a new track called “The Crowded Cell”, which plays over the closing credits of each episode. Take a listen below.



In a statement, Harvey said, “I am so happy to have provided the original music for this extraordinary and powerful new drama by a director I have admired and followed all my life. Shane has a unique directness and sensitivity to his work which I am drawn to and aspire to in my own work, so our collaboration was open and trusting. I sent Shane ideas as demos for him to try out as he edited and let him choose what he used and where to the greatest effect. In the end we both loved how the demos worked so left them as they were, adding to the raw beauty of the piece.”

Harvey’s last album came in 2016 with The Hope Six Demolition Project. Hopefully a follow-up release isn’t too far off in the horizon.