Producer Armin Van Buuren remixes Van Halen’s “Jump”: Stream

Dutch DJ and producer Armin Van Buuren has teamed with David Lee Roth for a remix of Van Halen’s 1983 anthem “Jump”. The single is out today through Big Beat Records, and you can stream it below.

The remix saw its debut live at ULTRA Miami earlier this year with a collaborative performance between Van Buuren and Roth. Building from an isolated vocal track, Van Buuren adds his signature progressive trance backbeat, re-imagining the stadium rock jam as a full-blown dance number. The song’s original synth line works remarkably well among the EDM aesthetics.



One of Van Halen’s most endearing and dance-worthy tracks, “Jump” remains the band’s most successful single, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in its day. Van Buuren’s remix updates the song for a new audience of listeners and EDM fans, with Roth’s collaboration bridging the gap between genres and eras.

As for Roth himself, the iconic frontman has been active on other alternative fronts, as well, having recently launched INK the original, a brand focusing on the preservation and brightening of tattoos.