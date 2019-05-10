Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Quavo, 21 Savage, and Meek Mill join Mustard on “100 Bands”: Stream

YG also appears on the guest-heavy offering

by
on May 10, 2019, 12:41am
0 comments
Quavo 21 Savage "100 Bands" Mustard YG new song release rap music
Quavo and 21 Savage, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty

Earlier this year, hip-hop producer Mustard (fka DJ Mustard) scored a hit in “Pure Water” with the help of Migos. Now, Mustard is looking to quadruple his success with his next single, “100 Bands”, which features four major guest stars: Meek Mill, 21 Savage, YG, and Migos member Quavo.

As to be expected given the title, the track flaunts wealth left and right. A teaser clip for the single also found Mustard stumbling upon a flashy piece of jewelry.

(Read: The 25 Greatest Hip-Hop Debut Albums of All Time)

“10 bands in my left hand/ Make her best friend be her hype man,” Quavo raps during his turn at the mic, “You keep going big, she want to fight, damn/ Bad bitches in my city catching flights, damn.”

Take a listen below.

Quavo dropped his solo debut album, Quavo Huncho, last fall. YG shared a Tekashi 6ix9ine diss track called “Stop Snitchin'” last month ahead of his 4REAL 4REAL album.

21 Savage just announced a North American summer tour, his first since being detained and released by ICE; grab tickets here. His LP, I Am > I Was, hit shelves back in December, as did Meek Mill’s own triumphant Championships.

“100 Bands” Artwork:

100 bands mustard meek mill 21 savage quavo yg artwork song release

image

Migos' Top Songs

image

Khalid Announces Free Spirit Summer

image

Tekashi 6ix9ine Legal Summary

image

Nicki Minaj's Top 5 Verses

image

Mariah Carey - Caution World

Previous Story
Madonna teams with Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee on new song “Crave”: Stream
Next Story
Mac DeMarco releases new album Here Comes the Cowboy: Stream
No comments