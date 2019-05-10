Quavo, 21 Savage, and Meek Mill join Mustard on “100 Bands”: Stream

Quavo and 21 Savage, photo by Theo Wargo/Getty

Earlier this year, hip-hop producer Mustard (fka DJ Mustard) scored a hit in “Pure Water” with the help of Migos. Now, Mustard is looking to quadruple his success with his next single, “100 Bands”, which features four major guest stars: Meek Mill, 21 Savage, YG, and Migos member Quavo.

As to be expected given the title, the track flaunts wealth left and right. A teaser clip for the single also found Mustard stumbling upon a flashy piece of jewelry.

“10 bands in my left hand/ Make her best friend be her hype man,” Quavo raps during his turn at the mic, “You keep going big, she want to fight, damn/ Bad bitches in my city catching flights, damn.”

Take a listen below.

Quavo dropped his solo debut album, Quavo Huncho, last fall. YG shared a Tekashi 6ix9ine diss track called “Stop Snitchin'” last month ahead of his 4REAL 4REAL album.

21 Savage just announced a North American summer tour, his first since being detained and released by ICE; grab tickets here. His LP, I Am > I Was, hit shelves back in December, as did Meek Mill’s own triumphant Championships.

“100 Bands” Artwork: