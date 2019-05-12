R.I.P. Peggy Lipton, Mob Squad and Twin Peaks actress dies at 72

Peggy Lipton in Twin Peaks

Peggy Lipton, the Golden Globe-winning actress best known for her roles in The Mob Squad and Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 72.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Lipton passed away Saturday night after losing her battle with colon cancer.



Lipton’s daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, announced her death in a statement to the Los Angeles Times: “She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

After modeling throughout her teenage years, Lipton began acting at the age of 19. Within two years, she landed a starring role on the counterculture police series The Mod Squad. As the flower child Julie Barnes, Lipton quickly became a favorite among fans and critics alike. She received four Emmy nominations and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama, and the show’s success afforded Lipton with the opportunity to record music. Her covers of “Stoney End” and “Lu” by Laura Nyro and “Wear Your Love Like Heaven” by Donovan all charted on Billboard.

In 1974, Lipton married record producer Quincy Jones. Together, the couple had two children, Kidada and Rashida, both of whom would follow in their mother’s footsteps and become actresses. Rashida, in particular, is best known for her roles in The Office and Parks and Recreation.

As she raised her daughters, Lipton largely retired from acting — with the exception being a Mod Squad TV movie in 1979. However, following her divorce from Jones, Lipton was cast in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks.

Lipton played Norma Jennings, the owner of Double R Diner, in the show’s initial two-season run on television, in the 1992 feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and in its 2017 Showtime revival, Twin Peaks: The Return.