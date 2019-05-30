Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood

“I want them to know death is coming … and there’s nothing they can do about it.”

Those are the words of the unstoppable John Rambo, who returns for one final rampage in Rambo V: Last Blood. Once again, Sylvester Stallone plays the grisly Vietnam veteran, whose thirst for justice hasn’t waned since 2008’s macabre fourth entry, Rambo.



Today, the first trailer for Last Blood dropped, which finds the titular hero heading to Mexico to save a friend’s daughter who’s been taken by the Mexican cartel. Needless to say, they follow him home, where he gets all Kevin McCallister/Straw Dogs on their ass.

While this looks like an appropriate sendoff to Stallone’s war-torn hero, the premise leaves a sour feeling, particularly at a time when our shithead of a President continues to villainize our neighbors to the south. It’s basically porn for the MAGA crowd.

Catch it below.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.