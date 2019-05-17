Rammstein releases untitled seventh studio album: Stream

Rammstein

German industrial rockers Rammstein triumphantly return with the release of their untitled seventh studio album and first in over a decade. Stream the entire album on below.

The album’s release comes after months of hype following the success of lead single, “Deutschland”, the first piece of new music released by the band since 2011. The song reached No. 1 on the charts in Germany, Hungary, and Switzerland, as well as reaching No. 4 in Finland and Austria.



The video for the song has also garnered much attention and controversy for its dark imagery — par for a Rammstein video — and violent depiction of Germany’s past, from the Romans’ defeat by Germanic tribes in 9 A.D. to the police state of East German. As of this writing, the video has been viewed over 50 million times: watch it below.

“With Rammstein, people tend to talk about the fire and all the live stuff,” guitarist Richard Kruspe told us in an interview. “I thought, ‘I don’t want to be another KISS,’ where people talk about makeup and stuff like that and no one talks about the music.”

A second single from the album, “Radio”, was also released, hitting No. 4 on the German charts. Now, you can hear the full 11-track LP in its entirety.

Untitled Artwork:

Untitled Tracklist:

01. Deutschland

02. Radio

03. Zeig Dich

04. Ausländer

05. Sex

06. Puppe

07. Was Ich Liebe

08. Diamant

09. Weit Weg

10. Tattoo

11. Hallomann