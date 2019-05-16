Ric Flair in “very serious” condition after suffering medical emergency: Report

Ric Flair

Wrestling great Ric Flair was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on Thursday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency, according to TMZ.

The 70-year-old WWE star is said to be in “very serious” condition.



Flair previously experienced a medical scare in 2017, when he nearly died after rupturing his intestine. He spent over a month in the hospital, including 11 days in a medically induced coma. Flair ultimately made a full recovery, and just last month made an appearance at WrestleMania 35.

This is a developing story…