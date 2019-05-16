Menu
Ric Flair in “very serious” condition after suffering medical emergency: Report

The 70-year-old wrestling great was taken to an Atlanta hospital on Thursday

on May 16, 2019
Wrestling great Ric Flair was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on Thursday after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency, according to TMZ.

The 70-year-old WWE star is said to be in “very serious” condition.

Flair previously experienced a medical scare in 2017, when he nearly died after rupturing his intestine. He spent over a month in the hospital, including 11 days in a medically induced coma. Flair ultimately made a full recovery, and just last month made an appearance at WrestleMania 35.

This is a developing story…

