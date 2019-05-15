Rick and Morty to return with season four in November 2019

Rick and Morty

In the post-scene credits of Rick and Morty’s season 3 finale, our beloved Mr. Poopybutthole made a quick cameo, apologizing for his (disgraceful) lack of airtime during the show’s last run and updating fans that he’s now happily married and a father. He also warned that it would be a long time before the wildly popular Adult Swim cartoon would return to the airwaves. He wasn’t lying; it’s been over two years since the hit program was on air. But the wait is finally nearing an end, as season 4 of Ricky and Morty has been confirmed to premiere in November of this year.

The release date was revealed during a WarnerMedia upfront presentation in New York earlier today, reports Variety. The gap between seasons serves as the longest in the show’s history. However, the long delay is fairly on-brand for co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, who similarly took a two-year pause after the second season to release season 3 in 2017.



(Read: Top 25 TV Shows of 2017)

Despite its slower production schedule, Ricky and Morty has proved to be a cash (and ratings) cow for Cartoon Network, which renewed the cult smash last summer for a massive 70-episode run. With the given pace, fans are likely to enjoy the interstellar antics of the Sanchez clan throughout the next decade.

Just hopefully we won’t have to keep waiting for such long stretches. Otherwise we’ll all be screaming the real meaning of “wubba lubba dub dub.”