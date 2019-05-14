Ride announce fall tour dates, share “Future Love” video: Watch

Ride, photo by Kalpesh Lathigra

Reunited UK shoegazers Ride are gearing up for the release of their new album, This Is Not a Safe Place. Due out August 16th via Wichita Recordings, the band’s sixth full-length was announced alongside its lead single, “Future Love”. Now, Ride has shared the music video for the track, along with dates for a supporting US tour.

Directed by Jacob Hopewell, the “Future Love” clip takes the camera perspective of a photo booth, capturing the hope, heartbreak, and fun of a night out. In a press release, Hopewell said of the video,



“I have always been a huge fan of Buffalo 66 and when I first heard the track, the infamous photobooth scene instantly sprung to mind. This idea of creating something quite voyeuristic, watching people at a party felt really interesting as we could show everything that people didn’t necessarily wish to reveal. It also gave us the opportunity to develop a few character plots and twists and push on a few themes that relate back to the bands album title This Is Not a Safe Place. It was a fun one to put together and thought everyone involved really got on board and helped make it what it is.”

Span time and watch the video below.

Ride have also revealed a run of 2019 fall tour dates to support This Is Not a Safe Place. The North American leg kicks off September 16th in Detroit and sees the band making stops in Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville, Austin, Boulder, Vancouver, Portland, and San Diego. They’ll then hit the UK in late Novermber-early December.

Find the schedule below. Pre-sale and ticketing info can be found at Ride’s website, and you can also grab tickets here.

Ride 2019 Tour Dates:

05/25 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ This Is Tomorrow

06/06 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Warehouse

06/07 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight 2

06/08 – Co. Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle & Gardens

07/17 – Kallithea, GR @ EJEKT FESTIVAL

08/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

08/31 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre

09/04 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

09/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne

09/06 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

09/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/22 -Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/26 – Nashville, TB @ Exit / In

09/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

09/28 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s

10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/29 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

11/30 – Sheffield, UK @ The Plug

12/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute

12/03 – Oxford, UK @ Oxford Town Hall

12/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

12/05 – Aberdeen @ The Lemon Tree

12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Tyne Boiler Shop

12/08 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

12/09 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre

12/11 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett University

12/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz