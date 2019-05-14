Ride announce fall tour dates, share “Future Love” video: Watch

Reunited UK shoegazers Ride are gearing up for the release of their new album, This Is Not a Safe Place. Due out August 16th via Wichita Recordings, the band’s sixth full-length was announced alongside its lead single, “Future Love”. Now, Ride has shared the music video for the track, along with dates for a supporting US tour.
Directed by Jacob Hopewell, the “Future Love” clip takes the camera perspective of a photo booth, capturing the hope, heartbreak, and fun of a night out. In a press release, Hopewell said of the video,
“I have always been a huge fan of Buffalo 66 and when I first heard the track, the infamous photobooth scene instantly sprung to mind. This idea of creating something quite voyeuristic, watching people at a party felt really interesting as we could show everything that people didn’t necessarily wish to reveal. It also gave us the opportunity to develop a few character plots and twists and push on a few themes that relate back to the bands album title This Is Not a Safe Place. It was a fun one to put together and thought everyone involved really got on board and helped make it what it is.”
Span time and watch the video below.
Ride have also revealed a run of 2019 fall tour dates to support This Is Not a Safe Place. The North American leg kicks off September 16th in Detroit and sees the band making stops in Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn, Asheville, Austin, Boulder, Vancouver, Portland, and San Diego. They’ll then hit the UK in late Novermber-early December.
Find the schedule below. Pre-sale and ticketing info can be found at Ride’s website, and you can also grab tickets here.
Ride 2019 Tour Dates:
05/25 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ This Is Tomorrow
06/06 – Limerick, IE @ Dolans Warehouse
06/07 – Belfast, IE @ The Limelight 2
06/08 – Co. Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle & Gardens
07/17 – Kallithea, GR @ EJEKT FESTIVAL
08/29 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
08/31 – Perth, AU @ The Astor Theatre
09/04 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
09/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
09/06 – Sydney, AU @ The Enmore Theatre
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
09/17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/18 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
09/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/22 -Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/26 – Nashville, TB @ Exit / In
09/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
09/28 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
09/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/01 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
10/02 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s
10/04 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
10/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
11/29 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront
11/30 – Sheffield, UK @ The Plug
12/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute
12/03 – Oxford, UK @ Oxford Town Hall
12/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
12/05 – Aberdeen @ The Lemon Tree
12/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Tyne Boiler Shop
12/08 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
12/09 – London, UK @ Barbican Centre
12/11 – Leeds, UK @ Beckett University
12/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz