Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, more slam Alabama’s new abortion law

This is the year where states try to pass horrible abortion laws. Ohio, Mississippi, Missouri, and Georgia have all passed a so-called “heartbeat bill”, a measure that bans abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy — before most women even realize they’re pregnant. Then Alabama decided to take things even further. On May 15th, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a total abortion ban with no exception for rape or incest, punishing providers with up to 99 years in prison.

What does this mean? Well, a lot of things, all of which are bad. No fact drives it home quite like this one: With the current laws in place, a state like Alabama will punish a rapist with less time in prison than the doctor helping the rape victim who forcibly had an embryo put inside them. Anyone with a moral compass will immediately realize that, yeah, that’s incredibly fucked up.



If you’ve scrolled through social media the past few days, it’s clear a lot of people aren’t happy about the banning of abortions — which makes sense, given more than half the population of America will have their bodily autonomy taken away. Most people have started voicing their anger about the new law. Others have shared or retweeted the words of others. Some musicians have decided to do both.

Rihanna highlighted the lack of diversity that goes in to making a decision like this. On Instagram, she posted a photo of Alabama’s senators and captioned it, “take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!”

Lady Gaga went in depth on Twitter, opening up her phone’s note app to type out her thoughts. She wrote, “It is an outrage to ban abortion in Alabama, period, and all the more heinous that it excludes those who have been raped or are experiencing incest, non-consensual or not. So there’s a higher penalty for doctors who perform these operations than for most rapists? This is a travesty, and I pray for all these women and young girls who suffer at the hands of this system.”

Meanwhile, Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams called on pro-choice men to talk a stand. Williams took to Twitter to write, “if you’re a man and you think that The Handmaid’s Tale is a well-crafted show but maybe not the best way for a modern society to operate then it’s a really good time to start speaking out against the current war on women’s bodies/minds. we need your allyship.”

Lizzo made a similar observation about the TV series, warning her fans to protect themselves. She tweeted, “This is how The Handmaid’s Tale started. It’s shit like this and we gon look up and be enslaved again y’all — stay vigilant because this is terrifying”

Lastly, it was Kacey Musgraves who offered a little role reversal to drive the point home. She started retweeting other celebrities discussing the topic, like Reese Witherspoon and Connie Britton, before weighing in herself with a bit of reverse psychology: “Sooo what’s gonna happen when one of those Alabama senators knocks up one of his mistresses?” Hopefully we don’t have to wait to see.