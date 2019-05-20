Rihanna hints at possible title for new reggae album

Rihanna

Rihanna has had her Navy itching with anticipation since teasing a new album back in winter. Now, in a new interview with T Magazine, she’s confirmed that she’s still hard at work on the effort — and that fans may be impacting the final product.

The Barbados Ambassador reiterated that the project is indeed a reggae record, though she refrained from giving any firm timeline for its completion. She added that she’s leaning towards calling the LP — which will mark her ninth full-length — R9, a name that her Navy has been drilling into her head.



“So far it’s just been R9, thanks to the Navy,” she said. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

(Read: 10 Most Anticipated Pop Albums of 2019)

Elsewhere, RiRi once again touched on her deteriorated relationship with Drake. Last summer, she said the pop stars “don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” so it shouldn’t be surprising that she doesn’t see another “Work”-level collaboration in the near future. “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening,” she said of re-teaming with Drizzy. “Not on this album, that’s for sure.”

Another star collaboration fans might have to keep waiting for is one with Lady Gaga. The Navy has been pretty hyped about this possibility, but Rihanna says it isn’t in the works. Maybe the rumors started “because she followed me on Instagram,” said Rihanna. “It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it.”

Read more over at T Magazine (via Billboard).