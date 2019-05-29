Riot Fest 2019 lineup: Bikini Kill, AVAIL, Blink-182, Slayer, and The Raconteurs head to Chicago

Bikini Kill, The Raconteurs, and AVAIL to play Riot Fest 2019

Chicago’s Riot Fest has unveiled its 2019 lineup. Now in its 15th year, the three-day punk and hardcore festival returns to Douglas Park from September 13th-15th.

Blink-182, after having to cancel its Riot Fest 2018 appearance due to health issues, return to top this year’s bill. They’ll be joined by Slayer, performing what will be their final show in Chicago, and by the reunited riot grrl pioneers Bikini Kill.



Other notable acts include The Raconteurs, Rise Against, Patti Smith, Die Antwoord, Rancid, Violent Femmes, Descendents, The B-52s, Jawbreaker, Manchester Orchestra, Bob Mould, Guided By Voices, Ride, Pennywise, Hot Snakes, American Football, Hot Water Music, Village People (!), Cursive, Anthrax, and The Struts.

As per tradition, Riot Fest will once again feature several full album performances. Notably, The Flaming Lips will revisit Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robot; Bloc Party will run through Silent Alarm; Avail will reunite to perform Over the James; Ween will wax nostaglic with The Mollusk; Dashboard Confessional will play The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most; and Taking Back Sunday will treat fans to both Tell All Your Friends and Louder Now.

Rounding out the lineup are GWAR, Against Me! (performing Reinventing Axl Rose and Transgender Dysphoria Blues), Testament, Glassjaw (performing Worship & Tribute), The Selecter (performing Too Much Pressure), Nick Lowe, The Get Up Kids, Less Than Jake, The Damned Things, Turnstile, Surfer Blood, The Ergs!, Save Ferris, White Reaper, Lucero, Andrew W.K., H20, Cherry Glazerr, Anti-Flag, and more.

Tickets are now on sale via the festival’s website.