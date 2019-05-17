Robert Pattinson is the new Batman

Robert Pattison as Batman

Warner Bros. has found its new Batman.

According to Variety, Robert Pattinson has been cast to play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batflick. The former Twilight star-turned-arthouse favorite succeeds Ben Affleck, who portrayed Bruce Wayne in three recent Warner Bros. productions — Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League — and was originally developing what has become Reeves’ The Batman.



Reeves’ Batman film is intended to be a reboot of sorts, stylized as a “noir-driven detective movie” playing up the “world’s greatest detective” angle. Similar to Todd Phillips’ Joker film, The Batman will likely not be tied to the existing films in DC Extended Universe.

“He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been,” Reeves previously explained. “I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Reeves’ film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25th, 2021, with pre-production slated to begin this summer. Prior to filming The Batman, Pattinson will shoot Christopher Nolan’s upcoming picture.

Reeves previously helmed the original Cloverfield in 2008, 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and its 2017 sequel, War for the Planet of the Apes.