Robert Plant announces North American fall tour

Robert Plant, photo by Debi Del Grande

Who cares if Woodstock is (or isn’t) actually happening? This year, you can relive the glory days of classic rock by catching Robert Plant on tour. The Led Zeppelin singer just announced a massive fall tour for later this year.

Accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters, Plant will kick off the headlining dates on September 17th at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a co-headlining gig with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. On his way to wrapping up October 3rd at Bend, Oregon’s Les Schwab Amphitheater, Plant will perform at music festivals like New Brunswick’s Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, Indianapolis’ Outlaw Music Festival, and Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond Festival.



(Read: Remembering the Boston Show That Prophesized the Rise of Led Zeppelin)

Fan pre-sale begin on May 8th at 10 a.m. local time for those who sign up at Plant’s website. Regular pre-sale launches on May 9th at 10 a.m. local time. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on May 10th at 10 a.m. local time, and you can check availability here.

Last year, Led Zeppelin celebrated their 50th anniversary by releasing a career-spanning illustrated book. The 400-page book contained previously unreleased photos, candid moments, and the detailed history of the band’s rise to fame. When asked if the band would reunite, Plant said that another reunion would be a “disservice” to the band’s fans.

All that said, there’s still a solid chance of seeing Plant play Led Zeppelin material on this tour, as has been his M.O. on solo jaunts. See the full list of tour dates below.

Robert Plant 2019 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Gröna Lund

06/15 – Bergen, NO @ Bergenfest

06/17 – Trondheim, NO @ The Big Challenge Festival

06/19 – Harstad, NO @ Harstad Kulturhus

06/21 – Bodø, NO @ Bodohallen

06/23 – Reykjaviík, IS @ Secret Solstice Festival

06/25 – Tromsø, NO @ Driv

06/27 – Longyearbyen, NO @ Svalbard Kulturhuset

06/29 – Longyearbyen, NO @ Svalbard Kulturhuset

07/02 – Halden, NO @ Fredriksten Fortress

07/04 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

09/13 – Fredericton, NB @ Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

09/17 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center #

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Outlaw Music Festival

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/23 – Clear Lake, IA @ Surf Ballroom

09/25 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre

09/27 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

09/29 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center For The Arts

10/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

10/03 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

# = co-headline w/ Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats