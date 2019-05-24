Hey Chicago, see Rocketman early and for free!

Rocketman (Paramount)

To paraphrase Elton John, Saturday night’s alright for fighting, but Wednesday’s swell for an early screening. That’s why Consequence of Sound and Paramount Pictures are offering Chicagoans a chance to see Rocketman two days early and free.

Starring Taron Edgerton, the film captures Elton John’s rise to stardom, from his salad days at the Royal Academy of Music, to his renown collaborations with Bernie Taupin, and through his many struggles with depression and substance abuse.



The screening goes down next Wednesday, May 29th at Chicago’s AMC River East 21 at 7:30 p.m. So, if you can make it, don’t go breaking our heart and enter to win two passes below. Extra kudos to those of you who share their favorite Elton John songs.

Rocketman hits theaters May 31st.